3 months ago
White House says 'critical' that House passes healthcare bill Thursday
May 4, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 3 months ago

White House says 'critical' that House passes healthcare bill Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said it was "critical" that the U.S. House of Representatives pass a Republican-sponsored healthcare bill on Thursday to repeal a law enacted under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

"With Obamacare on the verge of collapse, it is critical that the House passes the AHCA (healthcare bill) today and we continue to make progress toward repealing and replacing Obamacare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing.

The House was expected to hold a vote on repealing Obamacare later on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

