White House wants insurers to send Obamacare info to all customers
November 21, 2013 / 7:39 PM / 4 years ago

White House wants insurers to send Obamacare info to all customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A busy screen is shown on the laptop of a Certified Application Counselor as he attempted to enroll an interested person for Affordable Care Act insurance, known as Obamacare, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami, Florida October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it has asked insurance companies and state insurance commissioners to send a letter about Obamacare healthcare insurance marketplaces and subsidies to all insurance customers.

The letter is part of a fix proposed by President Barack Obama to offer an extension of insurance policies that do not comply with new standards to customers who were surprised by cancellation letters.

But the White House wants the letter to be sent to all customers in the individual market, whether or not they are being offered a policy renewal, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
