Exclusive: No rush to high-cost care among newly insured Obamacare patients

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fears that Americans who signed up for Obamacare were more likely to be sicker than those with employer health programs may have been unfounded, according to data reviewed by Reuters.

Although people who bought private health insurance through Obamacare were keen to book appointments for preventive care in 2014, they were no more likely to seek out commonly seen, costly specialists, the data showed.

The snapshot of people with coverage from the exchanges at the core of President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law was provided by ZocDoc, a free online appointment-booking tool used by millions of people in all 50 U.S. states.

The data, covering thousands of users aged 18 to 64, suggests that “the vast majority who signed up in the first wave of Obamacare didn’t have acute medical needs, contrary to expectations,” said Dr. Oliver Kharraz, ZocDoc’s co-founder and chief operating officer. “The biggest news here is the absence of dramatic utilization differences.”

U.S. health insurers that offered coverage on Obamacare exchanges in 2014 feared that the first people to sign up might be sicker, and therefore more costly, than those with employer-sponsored insurance.

But several large carriers have since expanded the number of states where they sell Obamacare plans, saying the overall business prospect looks solid. Aetna Inc said this week its Obamacare exchange business has been modestly profitable.

ZocDoc, a privately held company founded in 2007, does not release the number of physicians in its appointment network.

Patients who use ZocDoc skew slightly younger, more tech-savvy and more female than the U.S. population at large, but are otherwise demographically representative, said Kharraz.

People insured under Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) were more likely to book checkups, including physicals and women’s health exams, than people who have commercial insurance, those covered by the government’s Medicaid program for the poor, or those who pay cash, he said. Preventive health was likely a low priority to people who were uninsured before Obamacare, leading to pent-up demand.

Another factor may be that people with non-ACA plans are less aware that those preventive services are free, said Kharraz, whereas people with a new plan are aware and take advantage of it.

ZocDoc’s ACA customers were no more likely to make an appointment with commonly seen specialists than those with other coverage or those who pay by cash.

Outside experts said they were not surprised by ZocDoc’s data, but cautioned against drawing conclusions from only one year.

“The question is whether, over time, preventive care visits lead to more use of specialists,” said Elizabeth Carpenter, director of the healthcare reform practice at Avalere Health, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting group. “Obviously, the more individuals seek preventive care and screenings the more likely they are to be referred to a specialist.”

The top five specialists booked by ACA and other patients were the same: dermatologists and obstetricians/gynecologists, with ACA patients having booking rates 23 percent higher, likely for preventive care; ear, nose and throat doctors and mental health therapists, with equal booking rates; and optometrists and ophthalmologists, with non-ACA patients having higher appointment rates.

Patients cannot make appointments with oncologists through ZocDoc, so the company does not have data on how many ACA patients sought cancer care.