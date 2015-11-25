Analysis: Warm start to U.S. winter puts oil price rebound on ice

NEW YORK (Reuters) - From a Buckeye Partners oil depot in an industrial corner of Brooklyn, New York, clerk Peter Fernandez had bad news for bullish oil traders: so far this year, his heating oil pumps have been running at roughly half-speed.

Last week, Fernandez said, his depot was lucky to get 50 trucks a day filling with the low-sulfur diesel fuel that roughly a quarter of the homes in the U.S. Northeast rely on for heat. That is half as many trucks as usual, he said.

“Sixty-degree days in mid-November? It puts a dent in our picture,” Fernandez said last week, gesturing to the empty fueling yard. “Residential demand is very slow. It should have started two weeks ago.”

Until this week’s chilly spell, the early weeks of this U.S. heating oil season were among the warmest on record. The United States just notched the warmest October since 1963 and the fourth warmest since nationwide record-keeping began in 1895, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The Northeast had the warmest October since 2007, according to the Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. November temperatures have also been well above the 30-year average, according to Thomson Reuters analytics.

The warm start to winter looks unlikely to dent swelling crude stockpiles, and the El Nino system looks likely to prolong the unseasonably warm conditions.

That is good news for Northeastern homeowners but not for anyone betting that heating demand would help lift crude prices, which remained well below $45 a barrel on Tuesday even after jumping 3 percent on geopolitical tensions. [O/R]

In the East Coast region, distillate inventories are well above than their five-year average.

DEARTH OF DATA

The number of oil-fired boilers is down a third over the past decade as natural gas and electricity have grabbed more of the household heating market.

Diminishing heating oil use makes it tricky to decipher the direct link between U.S. East Coast temperatures and consumption. Further complicating matters is a lack of detailed data on demand for diesel used in boilers versus that used to fuel cars and trucks.

U.S. furnaces at the winter season peak use more heating oil than the entire country of Canada. But demand varies from one winter to the next.

This past February, amid a polar vortex , consumption reached 750,000 barrels per day, the highest monthly total since January of 2011. But two years earlier, during the third warmest February since 1895, use barely topped 500,000 bpd.

Demand is much lower during the early months, last year averaging around 330,000 bpd in October and November, according to the Energy Information Administration.

This season, the Nov. 10 EIA short-term forecasts predicted heating oil demand would average 280,000 bpd in October and November, down from last year due to milder weather and the steady shift toward natural gas heating.

The EIA forecasts heating oil demand using deviations from normal in heating degree days: the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

According to Thomson Reuters Analytics: Since Oct. 1, heating degree days in the Northeast are roughly 17 percent below the 30 year normal and 15 percent below the 10-year normal. Overall, forecasters project this winter will be warmer than normal, with a populated-weighted average of 40.1 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with a 30-year normal of 38.3 degrees.

DECLINING DEMAND

Roughly 6.2 million U.S. households rely on heating oil, 84 percent of them in the in Northeast, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over the past decade, many houses have ditched heating oil due to high oil prices combined with abundance of natural gas.

In 2005, 6.65 million households in the Northeast heated with oil, but U.S. Census figures show that fell about 25 percent to 5.02 million in 2014.

U.S. home heating oil use has slid by more than half since 1984, when 543,367 bpd were burned, according to EIA, while federal data shows the number of households heated by natural gas in the northeast climbed by 10 percent to 11.3 million between 2005 and 2014. Households that use electric heat jumped 22 percent, to 2.95 million, over that same stretch, data shows.

Nick DeMaria, 55, a terminal manager at the Bayside Fuel Oil Depot in Brooklyn, said demand has been in long-term decline.

“Years ago we had colder weather. The weather isn’t with us any longer,” DeMaria said. “Between the gas companies and climate change, the whole oil industry is affected,” he said.

“It’s like what coal used to be like.”