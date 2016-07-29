Winter premium opens lucrative storage window for U.S. heating oil

(Reuters) - The widening premium for heating oil needed in the winter versus the current price has traders taking advantage by buying it now and storing it for an attractive return in a relatively short span, those executing and following the trade said.

December heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) traded 16 percent above the spot cash price in New York Harbor (NYH) late on Thursday.

That has created an opportunity for investors to buy physical barrels of heating oil and store it until December or January to profit, thanks to cash prices depressed by the glut of supply.

"We're just sitting here, very, very patiently watching the heating oil curve and stockpiling barrels for the winter," said Donald Morton, who runs an energy-trading desk for investment banker Herbert J. Sims & Co in Fairfield, Connecticut.

"The curve is not as tremendous as we have seen in prior years but it is very good. The carries are nice," he said.

NYMEX's December heating oil settled at $1.3647 a gallon on Thursday, versus cash NYH at $1.1790. With storage and other costs estimated at 1.25 cents to 2 cents a month, the gross difference of 18.6 cents a gallon would result in net gain of 10.6 to 13.6 cents - or 60 percent to 73 percent - when delivered in December, Morton said.

The profit could be higher if those traders hold onto the oil until January. NYMEX's January 2017 contract settled at $1.3841 on Thursday.

A similar trade last year was less successful, as the futures market was at a discount to cash heating oil as the 2015/2016 winter approached.

The last time the winter premium for heating oil blew out was five years ago, when the NYMEX contract for January 2011 fetched a gross differential of as much as 87 cents to the cash contract for July 2010.

Stockpiles of distillates, which include heating oil, hit three-year lows for July in the U.S. Midwest last week and fell by their most since April in the East Coast. Even so, NYH spot prices for heating oil hit three-month lows on Thursday, as record highs in gasoline inventories and fresh crude builds topped traders' concerns. [EIA/S]

"We're looking to get into some heating oil spreads to diversify our play in crude, and this cash-to-futures heating trade is a very good one to lock into," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York, who said he is not yet in the trade.