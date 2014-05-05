U.S. Army helicopter with four aboard crashes over weekend in New Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. Army helicopter with four people aboard crashed over the weekend during a training exercise near Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, a military official said on Monday.

There was no information immediately available on the status of the four aboard the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that crashed on Saturday in Orogrande, New Mexico, about 45 miles northeast of Fort Bliss, base spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lee Peters said.

Investigators were on the scene of the crash, he said.