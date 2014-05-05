FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army helicopter with four aboard crashes over weekend in New Mexico
May 5, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Army helicopter with four aboard crashes over weekend in New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. Army helicopter with four people aboard crashed over the weekend during a training exercise near Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, a military official said on Monday.

There was no information immediately available on the status of the four aboard the CH-47 Chinook helicopter that crashed on Saturday in Orogrande, New Mexico, about 45 miles northeast of Fort Bliss, base spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lee Peters said.

Investigators were on the scene of the crash, he said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Chizu Nomiyama

