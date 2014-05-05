FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One U.S. soldier killed, three injured in N.M. helicopter crash
May 5, 2014

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - One U.S. Army soldier was killed and three others injured when a military helicopter with four people on board crashed over the weekend during a high altitude mountain training exercise near Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, military officials said on Monday.

Sergeant Dwight W. Burn, 27, of Barstow, California, died from injuries sustained when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crashed in Fort Bliss’ northern training area near Orogrande, New Mexico, about 45 miles northeast of the post.

The three other soldiers were stable and two were expected to be released from a hospital soon, the officials said.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The soldiers were from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Steve Gorman, Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky

