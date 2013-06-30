Helicopter lands in New York river, all five aboard safe

(Reuters) - A sightseeing helicopter made an emergency landing in the Hudson River in New York City on Sunday and all five people aboard were rescued unharmed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Bell 206 helicopter landed in the river near West 79th Street about noon EDT, police said. The pilot and four passengers were safe, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

The helicopter was floating and was being towed ashore by the Coast Guard, she said.