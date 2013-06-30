FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helicopter lands in New York river, all five aboard safe
June 30, 2013 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

Helicopter lands in New York river, all five aboard safe

(Reuters) - A sightseeing helicopter made an emergency landing in the Hudson River in New York City on Sunday and all five people aboard were rescued unharmed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Bell 206 helicopter landed in the river near West 79th Street about noon EDT, police said. The pilot and four passengers were safe, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

The helicopter was floating and was being towed ashore by the Coast Guard, she said.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott

