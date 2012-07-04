Herman Cain to deliver Web TV network on July 4

Former Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain gives the Tea Party Express response to U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union Address, at the National Press Club in Washington January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Republican U.S. presidential candidate Hermain Cain, known for unconventional and conservative views, plans to launch his own TV-style network on the Web, Cain says in a video posted online at CainTV.com.

CainTV is expected to hit the Internet on Wednesday, July 4, Independence Day holiday in the United States, with a range of programs about politics, economics, border control and street smarts that promise to be “real American.”

“Hello, I‘m Herman Cain. They think we are stupid,” Cain says at the end of the video before the phrase appears: “We are not stupid.”

“We the people are coming, and we want our power back,” Cain says.

Cain, 66, a former lobbyist and one-time chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza restaurants in the United States, ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination but suspended his campaign in December last year when he was accused of sexual harassment.

Still, he remains a favorite of some conservatives who like his off-the-cuff style and policies seeking to reduce government and put power in the hands of people. His most famous plan was his “9-9-9” program to significantly change the U.S. tax code.

One show promoted in the video, “Street Smarts with Lewis Brown” appears to look at politics from the perspective of an everyday person.

The video promises documentaries on subjects including immigration and one animated show “I Want Your Money” expects to offer a “controversial look at government spending.”