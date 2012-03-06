FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heroin disguised as candy seized at Florida airport
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 6, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 6 years ago

Heroin disguised as candy seized at Florida airport

Jane Sutton

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. Customs inspectors seized 172 lollipops with heroin hidden in their centers from a jittery smuggler at Orlando airport in Florida, the agency said on Tuesday.

Rafael Quinonez Jimenez, a 45-year-old Guatemalan, arrived on a flight from Central America on Friday and appeared “very nervous and was sweating profusely” as he passed through customs with his luggage, the arrest affidavit said.

Agents searched his duffel bag and found 3.2 kilograms of heroin, or a little over 7 pounds, disguised as candy lollipops.

“When one took off the outside wrapper, there was a thin layer of candy shell covering a ball of condensed heroin powder,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Agent John Huang wrote in the affidavit.

Quinonez was arrested on charge of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He had flown to Orlando from Guatemala City, Guatemala. He told investigators that a man he met at a gas station near his home had given him an airline ticket, a hotel reservation and $500 to carry the bag of candy to Florida, and told him he would be given delivery instructions after landing in Orlando.

The Customs inspector said he doubted the story, since Quinonez was carrying $1,500 in cash and his demeanor suggested that he knew he was carrying contraband.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Anthony Boadle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.