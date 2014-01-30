PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A McDonald’s worker accused of dealing heroin in Happy Meal boxes to customers using the code phrase “I’d like to buy a toy” was being held on bail on Thursday in Pittsburgh, a spokesman for a local prosecutor said.

Police arrested Shantia Dennis, 26, on Wednesday on charges of drug distribution after undercover officers conducted a controlled buy under the Golden Arches, according to a statement from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

They also seized a 50-unit bag of heroin from Dennis as well as 10 units purchased by the plainclothes officers, DA spokesman Mike Manko said.

Drive-thru customers who mentioned the code phrase into the order microphone were directed to the first of two drive-thru windows, where they would be handed a Happy Meal box with heroin inside, Manko said.

Police do not know how long drug sales had been occurring at the Pittsburgh McDonald‘s. There was no indication that the franchise owner knew the drug deals were taking place, Manko said.

Dennis is being held on $30,000 bail at the Allegheny County Jail.