Hershey looks to swap corn syrup for sugar to satisfy buyers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Hershey Co may replace corn syrup with sugar in some products, the latest sign of waning demand for the syrup and growing competition in the sweetener market.

“One of the things we are actively exploring is replacing high-fructose corn syrup with sugar in some products,” company spokesman Jeff Beckman said in an emailed statement, citing consumer demand.

Beckman said the switch was “just underway” and there was no time frame. Hershey is the maker of some of the world’s best-known baking products, chocolate and candies, including Hershey Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The move, first reported by the Associated Press, comes at a critical time for corn syrup makers, which have been facing more scrutiny from public health officials and nutrition experts, and falling demand in the United States, one of the world’s most coveted markets.

Last month, voters in Berkeley, Calif., approved the first-ever U.S. ballot measure to introduce a tax on soft drinks as worries mount over the potential link between sugar consumption and the nation’s obesity and diabetes epidemics.

Per capita consumption of corn syrup is in decline, which industry sources attribute to less demand for soft drinks and rising consumer scrutiny of the corn-based sweetener.

Corn refiners cut prices in 2013 to compete with the dropping sugar prices and competition.

Domestic U.S. sugar futures have recovered in the last year, but corn futures traded in Chicago are down 13 percent year-to-date as U.S. farmers harvest a record crop.

Hershey also warned in July that demand could take a hit because of a price increases for products caused by soaring cocoa prices.