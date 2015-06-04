FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hiker rescued in searing Arizona heat after three days without water
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 4, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Hiker rescued in searing Arizona heat after three days without water

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 58-year-old hiker in Arizona who had gone at least three days without food or water and endured temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) has been rescued in a remote canyon, officials said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew searching for the hiker, whose name was not released, spotted his backpack and sleeping bag strewn on the ground just off the Arizona Trail, about 12 miles (19 km) west of the town of Payson, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The crew later saw the hiker nearby, about 800 feet (244 meters) down a canyon where he apparently sought water in the greenery, state paramedic Chris Hecht said in a statement.

He was lying with one hand in the air but too weak to turn his head toward the helicopter, Terry Miyachi, the aviation commander on the crew, said in a statement.

Officials said the hiker was airlifted in serious to critical condition, and the Arizona Republic newspaper reported he was treated at a hospital and released on Wednesday.

Eleven days before his rescue, the hiker set out from Lake Roosevelt, which is about 40 miles (64 km) south of where the helicopter crew found him. After getting lost, he used his cell phone to text his wife, who notified authorities, the Arizona Department of Public Safety statement said. He went three or four days without food or water, it said.

The Arizona Trail stretches more than 800 miles (1,287 km) from Mexico to Utah.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.