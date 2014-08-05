Hiker vanishes after falling near Oregon's Crater Lake

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - Rangers at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon asked for the public’s help on Tuesday as they look for a man who appears to have vanished after being seen falling near the country’s deepest lake.

A days-long search has turned up sunglasses but no other signs of the unidentified hiker after he was seen falling on Friday from the rim of the caldera, or volcanic crater, that contains the nearly 2,000-foot-deep lake, the park service said.

The man, who park officials say was about 40 years old, was described as wearing bandages or braces on both legs.

Though the rim is more than 800 feet above the surface of the lake, park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe said in a statement that it was possible the man “somehow arrested his fall and climbed out of the caldera without making contact with rangers.”

“Crater Lake National Park officials are interested in any information on this subject – his name, trail name, any contacts with him either before or after this incident, and any other information that may be pertinent,” she said.

“Rangers wish to confirm the individual is well and he was able to safely extricate himself from the caldera,” McCabe added.