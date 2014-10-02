FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run of 101-year-old California man
October 2, 2014

Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run of 101-year-old California man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a 101-year-old Los Angeles-area man with his van then trying to flee the scene was charged on Thursday with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Ricardo Avalos, 41, struck 101-year-old Jose Noriega at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday as the older man crossed a street in suburban Boyle Heights in a marked crosswalk.

Avalos then drove away from the scene but another driver who witnessed the incident followed him and cut off his vehicle, according to prosecutors, who said a second motorist grabbed the keys to the van. Avalos, who was being held on $50,000 bail ahead of an initial court appearance in the case on Thursday afternoon, faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if he is convicted at trial.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
