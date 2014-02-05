Four questioned in connection with drugs at actor Hoffman's home: CNN

(Reuters) - Four people were being questioned in connection with drugs found at the home of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman following his death, CNN reported on Tuesday evening, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.

A New York Police Department spokesman told Reuters that four people had been taken into custody at an address in the city and that a quantity of narcotics recovered, but declined to confirm that the arrests were related to Hoffman’s death.

The spokesman said that the arrests were made and drugs recovered during the service of a search warrant

Hoffman, 46, was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his Manhattan apartment on Sunday by police responding to a 911 call.

Police have said that investigators found the Oscar-winning actor with a syringe in his arm and recovered plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. Law enforcement sources have told Reuters that he died of an apparent drug overdose.

Hoffman, who is survived by his partner, Mimi O‘Donnell, and their three children, had detailed his struggles with substance abuse in the past.

The actor, who earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of Truman Capote in the 2006 drama “Capote” and was considered one of the most gifted film stars of his generation, had sought treatment last year after more than 20 years of sobriety.