FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California Attorney General Harris quashes Holder replacement speculation
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 26, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

California Attorney General Harris quashes Holder replacement speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California Attorney General Kamala Harris quickly quashed speculation that she might replace U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who announced his resignation on Thursday.

Harris, 49, who was elected to the top law enforcement job in the most populous U.S. state in 2010 and is running for re-election in November, said she was in no rush to leave her post.

“I am honored to even be mentioned, but intend to continue my work for the people of California as Attorney General. I am focused on key public safety issues including transnational gangs, truancy and recidivism,” Harris said in a statement.

Holder, an unapologetic liberal voice and one of President Barack Obama’s closest allies, will remain in office until a successor is nominated and confirmed. His nearly six-year term, marked by civil rights advances and frequent fights with Congress, made him one of the nation’s longest serving attorneys general.

Harris, a Democrat, gained national attention for taking a hard stance in settlement negotiations with banks over illegal foreclosures. She was briefly the subject of a controversy last year when Obama called her the “best-looking attorney general in the country,” comments for which he later apologized.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.