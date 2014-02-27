U.S. attorney general released from hospital: spokeswoman

United States Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the Human Rights Campaign's 13th annual Greater New York Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was resting at home after he was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Thursday, a spokeswoman said, hours after Holder was admitted for feeling faint and short of breath.

Holder, 63, fell ill during a morning meeting but was in good condition, according to an earlier statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

He is an appointee of President Barack Obama and has been the head of the department since 2009.