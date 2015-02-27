FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holder says U.S. malls should 'step up' security: CNN
February 27, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Holder says U.S. malls should 'step up' security: CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Eric Holder arrives at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Shopping mall operators need to increase security through more staff, cameras and other techniques in light of threats made against the Mall of America in Minnesota and other shopping centers by Somali-based Islamist militants this week, outgoing U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said.

“I certainly think we have to step up our sensitivities to what goes on in these commercial enterprises,” Holder said in an interview with CNN that aired on Friday. “It would be the responsible thing for operators of these malls to increase their capabilities when it comes to keeping people safe who are just going about their everyday lives.”

In a separate interview with Politico, also published on Friday, Holder said he would push in his final weeks in office to lower the standard of proof for civil-rights offenses that would make it easier for the federal government to bring charges in future cases.

The Justice Department recently closed its investigation into the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, without filing charges against gunman George Zimmerman because of “insufficient evidence.”

“I think that if we adjust those standards, we can make the federal government a better backstop - make us more a part of the process in an appropriate way to reassure the American people that decisions are made by people who are really disinterested,” he told Politico.

The Senate is expected to confirm Loretta Lynch, his successor, next month.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey

