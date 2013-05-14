FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holder says leak prompting AP subpoena was very serious
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 14, 2013 / 6:39 PM / 4 years ago

Holder says leak prompting AP subpoena was very serious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder addresses reporters at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday that the national security information leak that prompted the Department of Justice to seize Associated Press phone records was among the most serious breaches he has ever seen.

Holder told a news conference he was certain that investigators had followed appropriate Department of Justice rules and regulations in their probe, which has raised concerns about the freedom of the press.

He also stressed that he had recused himself from the matter out of an “abundance of caution.”

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.