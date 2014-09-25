FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Attorney General Holder to stay until successor in place: Obama
September 25, 2014

U.S. Attorney General Holder to stay until successor in place: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is stepping down but has agreed to stay on until a successor is named and confirmed.

“With his typical dedication, Eric has agreed to stay on as attorney general until I nominate a successor and that successor is confirmed by the Senate,” Obama told a news conference with Holder at his side.

Holder is a close Obama ally and the first U.S. black chief prosecutor.

Reporting by Sandra Maler and Mohammad Zargham

