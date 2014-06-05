FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sex-abuse lawsuit withdrawn against Hollywood TV executive Neuman
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 5, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Sex-abuse lawsuit withdrawn against Hollywood TV executive Neuman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Plaintiff Michael Egan attends a news conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who accused TV executive David Neuman of sexually abusing him when he was an aspiring teen actor has withdrawn his lawsuit, after Neuman’s lawyer revealed a previous sworn statement by the accuser that they never had sexual contact.

Michael Egan, 31, late on Wednesday filed a voluntary dismissal of the civil lawsuit brought in April after Egan also had accused “X-Men” director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing him as a teenager in the late 1990s.

“Today’s news affirms to everyone that David Neuman’s fine reputation deserves to stand strong and was attacked with no merit,” Neuman’s lawyer, Patricia Glaser, said in a statement.

Glaser also said “we will hold accountable those who wrongly created the hurt and damage by making outrageous, untruthful assertions that cannot be undone.”

It was unclear if Neuman planned legal action against Egan.

During the litigation, Neuman’s lawyer entered into evidence a 2003 sworn declaration by Egan that was part of lawsuit against some of Neuman’s colleagues. Egan stated that he never had physical contact with Neuman that was sexual and that his interactions with Neuman were incidental and appropriate.

Neuman, a former president of Walt Disney Co’s TV unit who is now president and executive producer of Blackrock Productions, had been sued by Egan along with Singer, entertainment firm executive Gary Goddard and TV executive Garth Ancier. Each of them have denied the accusations and the cases have not been resolved.

Egan’s lawyer, Jeff Herman, who announced each of the lawsuits at news conferences in Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.