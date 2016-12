Exclusive: U.S. proposed $5 billion - 7 billion penalty on Credit Suisse on toxic debt - source

ZURICH/NEW YORK The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Credit Suisse to pay between $5 billion and $7 billion to settle a probe over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but the bank has resisted settling for that amount.