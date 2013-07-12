Napolitano confirms move to University of California

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano speaks to reporters during the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano confirmed on Friday she will leave her position to lead the University of California and thanked President Barack Obama for the chance to serve the country as part of his Cabinet.

“I will be nominated as the next President of the University of California to play a role in educating our nation’s next generation of leaders,” she said in a statement. “I thank President Obama for the chance to serve our nation during this important chapter in our history.”