Federal agent commits suicide in Pittsburgh Homeland Security office
June 6, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Federal agent commits suicide in Pittsburgh Homeland Security office

Elizabeth Daley

1 Min Read

PITTSBURGH Pa. (Reuters) - A federal agent shot and killed himself inside a U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, county officials said.

James McConaughy, 43, of Beaver Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:19 p.m. from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Pittsburgh Police Department spokeswoman Sonya Toler said homicide investigators were called to the federal building on Sidney Street in the afternoon, but could not provide further details.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Editing by Curtis Skinner and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
