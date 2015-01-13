FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo dismissed: broadcaster
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 13, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo dismissed: broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20, 2014; Cary, NC, USA; USA goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) watches a cross during a women's friendly between the USA and Switzerland at Wake Med Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA Today.

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo, a goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s soccer team, was dismissed by a Seattle-area judge on Tuesday, local broadcaster King 5 reported.

Solo had pleaded not guilty to striking the family members - her sister and nephew - during a June dispute at her home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. She had been slated to stand trial next week, the broadcaster reported.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.