Domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo dismissed: broadcaster

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo, a goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s soccer team, was dismissed by a Seattle-area judge on Tuesday, local broadcaster King 5 reported.
Solo had pleaded not guilty to striking the family members - her sister and nephew - during a June dispute at her home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. She had been slated to stand trial next week, the broadcaster reported.
