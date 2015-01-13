Domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo dismissed: broadcaster

Aug 20, 2014; Cary, NC, USA; USA goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) watches a cross during a women's friendly between the USA and Switzerland at Wake Med Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA Today.

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The domestic violence case against U.S. soccer star Hope Solo, a goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s soccer team, was dismissed by a Seattle-area judge on Tuesday, local broadcaster King 5 reported.

Solo had pleaded not guilty to striking the family members - her sister and nephew - during a June dispute at her home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. She had been slated to stand trial next week, the broadcaster reported.