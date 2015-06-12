World's fastest harness horse dies in Kentucky

(Reuters) - The world’s fastest harness horse has died in Kentucky, horse racing officials said on Friday.

Cambest died on Wednesday at Walnut Hall Farm in Lexington where he went to stud after retiring from racing about 22 years ago. He was 27.

Cambest holds the world record for covering the mile (1.6 km) in 1:46.1 during a race at the Illinois State Fair in 1993.

“To see that record still stand is phenomenal,” said Gabe Prewitt, executive secretary of the Kentucky Harness Horsemen’s Association.

Cambest won $1.4 million during his four-year career. The horses he sired have won more than $134 million in purses, but none of them could top their sire’s best time.

“He was a wonderful horse,” said Alan Leavitt, president and general manager for Walnut Hall Farm. “He was a horse that never did a wrong thing. He was easy to handle. He was a loving horse.”

Leavitt said Cambest had been trotting around in his paddock minutes before he died and he did not suffer.

Cambest will be laid to rest in the Walnut Hall cemetery, according farm officials.