Police kill gunman in Alabama hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - Police shot and killed a gunman at an Alabama hospital early on Saturday after he wounded an officer and two hospital employees, authorities said.

When police arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham and approached the suspect, he opened fire, said Sergeant Johnny Williams, spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department.

One officer returned fire and killed the suspect, he said. None of the wounded had life-threatening injuries, and they were transported to another hospital for treatment, according to Williams.

The incident began around 4 a.m. when a hospital employee on the fifth floor spotted a man with a gun and called police, Williams said.

Police have not yet confirmed the man’s identity, he added.

(Writing by Verna Gates; Editing by Jane Sutton and Xavier Briand)