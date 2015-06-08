Factbox: The 25 U.S. hospitals with highest price mark-ups

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A study released on Monday found that the 50 priciest U.S. hospitals charged some patients more than 1,000 percent of what Medicare considers the cost of procedures. Forty-nine hospitals are for-profit, 20 are in Florida, and almost none are in high-cost-of-living cities. These are the 25 with the steepest price mark-ups:
North Okaloosa Medical Center (Florida) 1,260%
Carepoint Health-Bayonne Hospital (New Jersey) 1,260%
Bayfront Health Brooksville (Florida) 1,250%
Paul B Hall Regional Medical Center (Kentucky) 1,250%
Chestnut Hill Hospital (Pennsylvania) 1,190%
Gadsden Regional Medical Center (Alabama) 1,190%
Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center (Florida)1,150%
Orange Park Medical Center (Florida) 1,140%
Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (Arizona) 1,140%
Oak Hill Hospital (Florida) 1,100%
Texas General Hospital (Texas) 1,080%
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center (Florida) 1,060%
Easton Hospital (Pennsylvania) 1,040%
Brookwood Medical Center (Alabama) 1,030%
National Park Medical Center (Arkansas) 1,030%
St. Petersburg General Hospital (Florida) 1,020%
Crozer Chester Medical Center (Pennsylvania) 1,010%
Riverview Regional Medical Center (Alabama) 1,000%
Regional Hospital of Jackson (Tennessee) 990%
Sebastian River Medical Center (Florida) 990%
Brandywine Hospital (Pennsylvania) 990%
Osceola Regional Medical Center (Florida) 980%
Decatur Morgan Hospital - Parkway Campus (Alabama)980%
Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma (Oklahoma)980%
Gulf Coast Medical Center (Florida) 980%
Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis