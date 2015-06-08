Factbox: The 25 U.S. hospitals with highest price mark-ups

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A study released on Monday found that the 50 priciest U.S. hospitals charged some patients more than 1,000 percent of what Medicare considers the cost of procedures. Forty-nine hospitals are for-profit, 20 are in Florida, and almost none are in high-cost-of-living cities. These are the 25 with the steepest price mark-ups:

North Okaloosa Medical Center (Florida) 1,260%

Carepoint Health-Bayonne Hospital (New Jersey) 1,260%

Bayfront Health Brooksville (Florida) 1,250%

Paul B Hall Regional Medical Center (Kentucky) 1,250%

Chestnut Hill Hospital (Pennsylvania) 1,190%

Gadsden Regional Medical Center (Alabama) 1,190%

Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center (Florida)1,150%

Orange Park Medical Center (Florida) 1,140%

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (Arizona) 1,140%

Oak Hill Hospital (Florida) 1,100%

Texas General Hospital (Texas) 1,080%

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center (Florida) 1,060%

Easton Hospital (Pennsylvania) 1,040%

Brookwood Medical Center (Alabama) 1,030%

National Park Medical Center (Arkansas) 1,030%

St. Petersburg General Hospital (Florida) 1,020%

Crozer Chester Medical Center (Pennsylvania) 1,010%

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Alabama) 1,000%

Regional Hospital of Jackson (Tennessee) 990%

Sebastian River Medical Center (Florida) 990%

Brandywine Hospital (Pennsylvania) 990%

Osceola Regional Medical Center (Florida) 980%

Decatur Morgan Hospital - Parkway Campus (Alabama)980%

Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma (Oklahoma)980%

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Florida) 980%