Armed man with hostages barricaded inside New Jersey house

SWAT police personnel walk near a house, where an armed man with multiple hostages remain barricaded in, in Trenton, New Jersey, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - An armed man with multiple hostages remained barricaded inside a Trenton, New Jersey, house on Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement negotiators overnight, police said.

Trenton police declined to say how many hostages were inside the home with the man, who has been barricaded there since Friday afternoon, or explain their relationship to him.

The Times of Trenton cited two unidentified law enforcement sources as saying police officers checking on the house had discovered the partially decomposed body of the man’s girlfriend, but pulled back when they saw he had a gun.

The newspaper also reported that one of the woman’s children was killed and that the man was holding three more of her children inside the house. A fifth child, age 19, was reportedly safe at another location with relatives.

Trenton Police Lieutenant Edelmiro Gonzalez told Reuters late on Friday that officers responding for a wellness check on someone at the house on Friday afternoon had encountered a man who barricaded himself inside.

He declined to confirm the girlfriend’s death or whether anyone else in the house had been killed. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

State police said tactical units, including hostage negotiators, canine units and SWAT teams, were on the scene.

FBI Special Agent Barbara Woodruff said federal investigators and hostage negotiators were helping state police.