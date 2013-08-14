One hostage shot by gunman at Louisiana bank has died: police

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - One of two hostages shot by a gunman at a Louisiana bank when police stormed the building early on Wednesday, has died as a result of the injuries, police said.

Louisiana State Police Sergeant Eric Cuenca confirmed the death of one of two hostages, a man and a woman, who were rushed to local hospitals. He could not confirm the gender of the victim.

After a 12-hour standoff, police stormed a bank branch in the small town of St. Joseph, Louisiana, killing gunman Fuaed Abdo Ahmed. Police said Ahmed was mentally ill.