Gunman holds three bank employees hostage in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A man with a handgun was holding two women and one man hostage at a bank where they are employed in northeastern Louisiana, but there were no reports of gunshots or violence, a local official said on Tuesday.

“A hostage situation is going on” at the bank, said Jane Netterville, spokeswoman for Tensas Parish.

The gunman is believed to be an employee of a local convenience store, and police have been in touch with members of his family to seek their help in ending the incident, she said. Netterville said she did not know the name of the gunman.

The standoff is at the Tensas State Bank in St. Joseph, a town of 1,135. State and local police were on the scene, she said.