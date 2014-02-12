FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. Representative Miller from California won't seek re-election
#Politics
February 12, 2014

Republican U.S. Representative Miller from California won't seek re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Gary Miller, a California Republican, said on Wednesday he would not seek re-election after more than 15 years in Congress.

Forty-one members of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and Democratic-led Senate have announced plans to leave their seats, including 23 Republicans and 18 Democrats.

“I will not seek re-election to Congress at the end of this term,” Miller, who was first elected to the House in 1998, said in a statement.

“While family circumstances dictate that I must leave this great institution at the end of this session of Congress, I am committed to serving out my term with the same energy and enthusiasm that I have always brought to the debate.”

Reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
