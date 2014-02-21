FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Taxpayers move into black on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bailout
#Business News
February 21, 2014

Factbox: Taxpayers move into black on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bailout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae said on Friday that it would pay a dividend of about $7.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury next month, pushing taxpayers into the black on their bailout of the mortgage finance firm and its sister company, Freddie Mac.

Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned since they were bailed out in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

Under revised bailout terms that took effect last year, the companies are required to sweep any profits into the Treasury in return for the taxpayer support they received. Previously, they were required to pay a dividend even when they were not profitable.

All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars:

Fannie Mae Freddie Mac

Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid

Q1 2014* 0.0 7.2 N/A N/A

Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4

Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4

Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0

Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8

Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8

Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8

Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8

Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8

Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7

Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6

Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6

Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6

Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6

Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6

Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3

Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3

Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3

Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3

Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1

Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4

Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2

Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0

Total 116.1 121.1 71.3 71.3

*Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter.

Compiled by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
