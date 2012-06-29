FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Completed U.S. foreclosures edge up in May: report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Housing Market
June 29, 2012 / 1:22 PM / in 5 years

Completed U.S. foreclosures edge up in May: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house in Miami Gardens, Florida in this September 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More U.S. home foreclosures were completed in May than in April, though there were fewer done than a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic CLGX.O said on Friday.

There were 63,000 foreclosures completed last month, up from 62,000 in April but down from 77,000 in May 2011.

The number of homes in some stage of the foreclosure process was unchanged from April at about 1.4 million, or 3.4 percent of all homes with a mortgage.

Still, that was an improvement from May 2011, when 1.5 million properties, or 3.5 percent of homes, where in the foreclosure inventory.

Since the financial crisis began in late 2008, about 3.6 million foreclosures have been completed, CoreLogic said.

The five states with the most foreclosures in the last 12 months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. Those states made up nearly 50 percent of all foreclosures in the country.

Reporting By Leah Schnurr; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.