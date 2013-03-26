Shadow housing inventory eases as of January: CoreLogic

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of homes that could end up on the market fell as of January in another sign of improvement in the housing sector, data from CoreLogic (CLGX.N) showed on Tuesday.

As of January there were 2.2 million homes, or nine months’ supply, of “shadow inventory,” down from 2.6 million homes in January 2012.

Shadow inventory, also known as pending supply, includes properties that are seriously delinquent, in foreclosure or seized by lenders but not listed for sale on multiple listing services.

The January level was well below the peak hit in January 2010 when shadow inventory stood at 3 million properties.

“At this point in the recovery, we are seeing healthy reductions across much of the nation,” Anand Nallathambi, chief executive of CoreLogic, said in a statement.

Of the 2.2 million homes, 1 million were seriously delinquent, 798,000 were in some stage of foreclosure, and 342,000 had already been seized.

A decline in the number of seriously delinquent homes in some states and more distressed properties moving through the pipeline helped to reduce the inventory, CoreLogic said.

The housing market got back on its feet last year as home prices rose, sales improved and inventories tightened.

Foreclosures have also decreased as lenders have shifted to dealing with struggling homeowners earlier on in the process. That trend, along with tighter supply, has eased some of the concern that the shadow inventory poised to come up for sale could derail the recovery.

Five states -- Florida, California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey -- accounted for 44 percent of all distressed properties. Florida alone accounted for 16 percent.