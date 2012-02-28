Fed's Duke builds case for action on housing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke, in testimony prepared for a congressional hearing on Tuesday, laid out the central bank’s case for more action to bolster the U.S. housing market, saying it was a “significant drag” on the economic recovery.

The central bank issued a study of housing woes in January that laid out steps Congress and other regulators could take to shore up the market. Since then, a number of Fed officials, including Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, have called for action.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized the study as a case of politically meddling. The said the Fed was encroaching on the turf of other policymakers and viewed the proposals as aligned with ideas the Obama administration has advocated.

Duke, who was appointed to the Fed by former President George Bush, a Republican, helped lead the study.

“The failure of the housing market to respond to lower interest rates as vigorously as it has in the past indicates that factors other than financial conditions may be restraining improvements in mortgage credit and housing market conditions,” she said in the testimony, which was prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee.

High rates of foreclosures are likely to persist “for quite a while” and push home prices down further, Duke said.

While some retrenchment from the over-eager lending that preceded the 2007-2009 recession has been necessary, current lending caution appears to be standing in the way of lending even to creditworthy households, she added.

The Fed said in its study that granting government-controlled mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac greater scope with regard to loan modification, refinancing and disposition of foreclosed properties might speed the recovery of housing markets.

The regulator of the two mortgage finance giants, Federal Housing Finance Agency head Edward DeMarco, has taken a cautious stance on expanding their mission out of concern it could jack up the total bill for a bailout of the two firms that has already cost taxpayers $169 billion.

In an opening statement prepared for the hearing, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat from South Dakota, called on DeMarco to let the two mortgage finance firms play a bigger role.

“I would like to see the FHFA take additional steps to facilitate refinancing for families currently stuck in higher-interest mortgages held by Fannie and Freddie,” he said.

In testimony prepared for the hearing, DeMarco said his agency had already taken steps to enable the firms to help greater numbers of troubled homeowners, including through the administration’s effort to expand mortgage refinancing.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy loans from banks and repackage them as securities for investors, which they guarantee. They were seized by the government in 2008 as mortgage losses mounted.

On Monday, an industry group said contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes neared a two-year high in January, further evidence the housing market was slowly turning the corner.

The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in January, increased 2 percent to 97.0 - the highest reading since April 2010. New contracts generally lead sales by a month or two.