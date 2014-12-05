FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. housing authority holds loan limits for high, low-cost areas
December 5, 2014

U.S. housing authority holds loan limits for high, low-cost areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction workers are pictured building a new home in Vienna, Virginia, outside of Washington, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION) - RTR4AWCF

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Housing Administration left maximum loan limits in 2015 unchanged for high and relatively low-cost areas, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
