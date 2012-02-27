FHA hikes mortgage fees to bolster reserves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The cost of government-insured credit will increase slightly for U.S. homebuyers, as the Federal Housing Administration on Monday said it would raise up-front fees on the mortgages it insures to shore up its dwindling reserves.

The premiums FHA charges to insure mortgages will rise by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point, on most 30-year loans, acting Commissioner Carol Galante told reporters on a conference call. The higher premium will apply to loans taken out after April 1.

The changes, which will raise about $1.25 billion for the FHA, will be wrapped into the overall cost of mortgages to dampen the impact on borrowers, she said.

The FHA‘S capital reserves dropped to a record low of $2.6 billion last year. The agency is also slated to collect about $1 billion from the Obama administration’s mortgage settlement with the country’s largest lenders to further boost its finances.

The FHA has sharply increased its share of the mortgage market since the depth of the financial crisis in 2008 when private lenders retreated. The FHA backs about a third of all new loans or home purchases, up from about 5 percent in 2006.

The increased premium announced on Monday is just the latest aimed at shoring up the agency’s finances. It comes on top of a 10-basis point increase, or 1/10th of 1 percent of the loan amount, on annual premiums for FHA loans included in the agency’s 2013 budget. For so-called jumbo loans above $729,750, there was a 35 basis point increase.

Galante did not say if further increases would be needed.

“If the economy changes, if something else happens, we have to be vigilant here,” she said. The fee structure “will have a very minimal impact on the market and on borrowers,” she added.

FHA provides a critical source of funding for first-time home buyers and those with modest incomes. The agency does not make loans but instead insures qualified lenders against losses if borrowers default. With an FHA loan, buyers can put down as little as 3.5 percent.