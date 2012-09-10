Regulator to give banks clarity on mortgage buybacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The regulator for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Monday it would give banks more clarity on which type of mortgage loans they would be required to buy back if the loan sours.

Government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will review the quality of the mortgage shortly after the loan has been sold rather than after it has defaulted or a borrower has missed payments, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said.

The regulator said it would also give banks more certainty that they would not have to repurchase loans that performed well over a period of time such as three years.

“This is an important step in improving upon past business practices,” the regulator’s acting director, Edward DeMarco, said in remarks delivered at a conference in North Carolina.

Reviewing the quality of the loan when the loan deteriorated made the problems harder to correct, said DeMarco, who was addressing the American Mortgage Conference.

The government-owned companies, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, have been fighting with the banks over who should shoulder losses from bad home loans made during the housing bubble.

The new standards for the so-called “representations and warranties” or promises banks make when selling the mortgages will apply to loans sold on or after January 1, 2013.