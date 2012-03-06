Foreclosure starts jump 28 percent in January : LPS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Starts on U.S. home foreclosures shot up 28 percent in January, data provider Lender Processing Services LPS.N said on Tuesday in a report that suggested paper backlogs that had clogged the system were rapidly clearing.

U.S. lenders had cut back on foreclosure after accusations of faulty foreclosure practices had surfaced in late 2010.

Last month, five big U.S. banks reached a $25 billion settlement with the federal government to end a national investigation into claims of flaws in their foreclosure process, including allegations of so-called “robo-signing” of documents.

“One-month anomalies do occur, but make no mistake about it, this is a larger move than we’ve seen since the late 2010 period when the process reviews and moratoria really took hold,” said Herb Blecher, senior vice president at LPS Applied Analytics, a unit of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company.

The LPS database represents about 70 percent of the nearly 50 million active mortgages serviced by the nation’s largest lenders.

LPS also said foreclosure sales, which it defined as a bank repossession of a home from the borrower or in some cases the completion of a short sale, surged 29 percent in January from the previous month.

Mortgage delinquencies were down more than 25 percent from their January 2010 peak, according to the report. The delinquency rate stood at 7.97 percent in January, down 10.5 percent from a year earlier.

LPS was sued in December for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices against consumers.