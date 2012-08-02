FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulators extend deadline for foreclosure reviews
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Regulators extend deadline for foreclosure reviews

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Thursday they were extending a deadline for homeowners to ask for a review of whether they had been wrongfully foreclosed upon in 2009 or 2010.

As part of an April 2011 settlement with the agencies, 14 mortgage servicers, among them many large banks, are required to hire consultants to review foreclosure actions taken in 2009 and 2010 to see what errors may have occurred.

The program, however, has had trouble getting off the ground, in part because many homeowners do not understand how to participate. A report in July by the Government Accountability Office found some instructions issued on how to participate were complex and lacking in important information.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said they were extending the deadline to December 31. The deadline was previously set for September 30.

“The deadline extension provides more time to increase awareness about the Independent Foreclosure Review and how eligible borrowers may request a review, and to encourage the broadest participation possible,” the two regulators said in a joint statement.

Homeowners who were wrongfully foreclosed upon could receive more than $125,000 each from the financial institutions.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.