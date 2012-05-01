U.S. housing regulator fires back in mortgage flap

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan announces February 9, 2012 in Washington that the federal government and 49 state attorneys general have reached a $25 billion agreement with the nation's five largest mortgage servicers to address mortgage loan servicing and foreclosure abuses. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fired back on Tuesday against claims from Democrats in Congress that he is standing in the way of letting the two U.S. housing finance giants forgive mortgage principal because of ideology.

In a sharply worded response to Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Edward DeMarco defended his agency’s position on loan write downs.

DeMarco has long maintained that allowing the two government-controlled mortgage firms to write down loan principal would needlessly drive up the costs of their taxpayer bailout, which has already reached more than $150 billion.

He has said distressed borrowers could obtain as much relief through measures that are less costly, such as loan forbearance, although his agency is studying an Obama administration plan that increases financial incentives in an effort to encourage the two companies to forgive loan principal.

“The fact that FHFA continues to consider principal forgiveness alternatives ... belies any ideological tilt on our part,” DeMarco said in a letter to Cummings and Representative John Tierney, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

“I strongly disagree with any characterization of FHFA’s work or motives as anything but in keeping with the professionalism expected of this agency,” DeMarco wrote.

DeMarco was responding to a letter from the two lawmakers in which they pressed him to release internal company documents they said would show that principal reduction programs proposed as early as 2009 might have reduced losses at the two companies.

Fannie Mae and smaller rival Freddie Mac, which support about 60 percent of all new U.S. home loans, were taken over by the government in September 2008.

“Based on the documents we have obtained, it appears that the shared equity principal reduction pilot program should have been implemented years ago, and the failure to do so may have resulted in unnecessary losses to U.S. taxpayers,” Cummings and Tierney wrote.

Cummings has led a charge by congressional Democrats to pressure FHFA to allow the companies to pursue principal write-downs for borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their properties are worth.

In their letter, Cummings and Tierney cited documents they claimed showed that Fannie Mae officials “concluded several years ago, after substantial study and review, that principal reduction programs could save the company and U.S. taxpayers money by dampening the number of foreclosures,” even when compared with alternatives such as principal forbearance.

A Fannie Mae pilot program went through a vetting process at Citibank, but was suspended in July 2010 without a clear explanation, according to the letter from Cummings and Tierney.

They said an unnamed employee had told congressional staff that the estimated cost of implementing the program was $1.7 million while estimated benefits were more than $410 million.

The congressmen said the program was terminated because officials at the company were “philosophically opposed to writing down principal balances.”

FHFA said that program and a second one at Wells Fargo were discontinued because the companies and the firms they do business with couldn’t agree to go forward with them.