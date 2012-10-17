Watchdog: U.S. regulator needs new policy to recover mortgage losses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should accelerate efforts to recover losses from soured loans and their regulator must develop foreclosure-sale guidelines to reduce the government-controlled firms’ need for future taxpayer support, a federal watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which supervises the mortgage-finance giants, should establish effective oversight dealing with deficiency management, the FHFA Office of Inspector General said in a report. A deficiency balance is the amount owed on a foreclosed property after it is sold, often for less than the outstanding balance of the loan.

Since the housing regulator did not devote close attention to the recovery of deficiency balances, only a “small fraction” of money owed to Fannie and Freddie has been recouped, the inspector general found. About $4.7 million of deficiency balances on government-backed loans were collected out of $2.1 billion pursued during 2011, the report stated.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the government in 2008 after ballooning mortgage losses threatened their solvency. The government rescue has cost taxpayers about $140 billion.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac purchase loans from banks and sell them to investors, providing guarantees to cover losses when those loans default. They mainly rely on banks and mortgage servicers to handle the management of the loans, including the foreclosure process.

Currently, the two firms manage collections on mortgage deficiencies differently. The inspector general recommended that FHFA set goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to recover those losses in a streamlined method, especially from those homeowners walking away from mortgages they can afford, known as strategic defaulting.

FHFA has already provided guidance for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac when it comes to pursuit and collection of deficiencies from borrowers who have the ability to repay.

Foreclosure rules vary by state and the way mortgage deficiencies are handled also differs across the country, the inspector general noted. This has posed a challenge for loans guaranteed by Fannie and Freddie Mac and how they collect deficiencies.

Still, about 1.1 million seriously delinquent mortgages are in the pipeline and facing foreclosure, three times the amount of repossessed Fannie and Freddie-backed loans in 2011, the report stated. The FHFA needs to provide guidance that will help the government-controlled firms’ finances and further protect taxpayer dollars, the inspector general concluded.

FHFA is taking steps to improve its monitoring of deficiency collections at Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae and the regulator agrees with many of the report’s recommendations, Jon Greenlee, FHFA’s deputy director of enterprise regulation, said in a written response to the report.

“FHFA will be able to outline supervisory expectations for a safe and sound approach to recovering losses from foreclosure deficiencies,” Greenlee wrote. New guidance is expected by September 20, 2013, he said. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Dan Grebler)