Senate panel to vote on housing finance bill next week, aide says
May 6, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Senate panel to vote on housing finance bill next week, aide says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A townhouse for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton, Virginia March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will vote on a bill to revamp the U.S. housing finance system next week, a Senate aide said on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Mike Crapo, the panel’s top Republican, had previously delayed scheduling votes on the bill in order to build more support for the plan that would wind down taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Six Democrats and six Republicans on the 22-member committee are prepared to back the bill, but the leaders want a broader base to pressure Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to let the legislation come up on the Senate floor.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chris Reese

