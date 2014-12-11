Regulator tells Fannie, Freddie to fill affordable-housing fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator on Thursday directed the two government-controlled mortgage firms to begin setting aside money for an affordable-housing fund established in 2008, saying they are financially fit enough to do so.

The companies were meant to capitalize the National Housing Trust Fund that Congress created more than six years ago. But their regulator barred them from paying into the fund after they were bailed out by taxpayers during the financial crisis.

Now that both firms have returned to profitability, their current regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said it was time to reverse course.

The “allocation would not contribute to the financial instability” of the mortgage firms, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt said in letters to their chief executives.

Many housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have argued for months that the conditions that prompted the agency to suspend payments in 2008 no longer existed.

But the move to set aside money for the fund raised concerns among Republicans who worry about a too-expansive role for the companies, which are the top sources of U.S. mortgage finance.

The companies, known in Washington as government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, currently return their profits to the U.S. Treasury in the form of dividend payments. Channeling money into the affordable housing fund could reduce that cash flow.

“Money coming in from the GSEs should go to the taxpayers instead of a slush fund for ideological housing groups to play around with,” said Ed Royce, a Republican congressman from California and a member of the House Committee on Financial Services.

Watt said both firms, which have not yet paid into the fund, would need to make a payment after each fiscal year, unless their financial position requires them to draw on government support or paying into the fund would force them to do so.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages made by banks and repackage them as securities for investors, selling them with a guarantee. In doing so, they provide a stream of mortgage funds.