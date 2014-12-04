FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says legislation needed to end stewardship of mortgage firms
December 4, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says legislation needed to end stewardship of mortgage firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Thursday it would be irresponsible to end government stewardship of the country’s biggest mortgage finance firms without legislation from Congress.

The comments from a senior Treasury Department official knocked down speculation the administration could eventually release housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from conservatorship should lawmakers fail to overhaul housing finance rules.

“The only way to responsibly end the conservatorship is through legislation,” Michael Stegman, the Treasury’s counselor for housing finance policy, told a luncheon.

U.S. taxpayers bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The firms have operated under government conservatorship since then.

Several housing finance proposals have been debated in Congress in recent years, but Democrats and Republicans have been unable to strike a broad deal and many analysts see little chance of that happening over the next year.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

