Merger of Des Moines, Seattle home loans banks now official: regulator
June 1, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Merger of Des Moines, Seattle home loans banks now official: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal home loan banks of Seattle and Des Moines have completed their merger, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.

“The (FHLB system) members and the public should feel confident that the bank that resulted from the merger, which will be called the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, remains financially strong and committed to meeting its statutory purposes,” Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt said in a statement.

As regulator of the Federal Home Loan Bank system, the FHFA had to approve the merger.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey

