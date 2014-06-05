U.S. regulator seeks advice on guarantee fees for mortgages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. housing finance regulator on Thursday asked for suggestions about how state-owned financial firms should go about charging mortgage lenders to guarantee their loans.

The request for public input by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is the latest sign U.S. regulators want to move more slowly to reduce the government’s role in housing finance.

The FHFA had announced in December it would make Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, taxpayer-owned firms that guarantee most of the nation’s mortgages, raise the fees they charge lenders.

The goal was to wean the housing market off reliance on the two firms, which are implicitly backed by the U.S. government, but new FHFA director Mel Watt in January put the fee increases on hold. He said he would seek public comment before making changes in fee policy.

Thursday’s request included questions on what the ideal fee level should be, and whether raising fees would lead to less lending.

“Input must be received within 60 days,” the FHFA said in a statement.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which back about 60 percent of U.S. home loans, buy mortgages from lenders and package them into securities on which they guarantee payments of principal and interest. In doing so, they serve as major sources of funding for hundreds of banks. They were bailed out by taxpayers in 2008 during a housing market implosion.

Watt, who was appointed to his post by President Barack Obama, has signaled that maintaining borrowers’ access to mortgage credit is a high priority.

U.S. policymakers including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen have expressed concern over the strength of the housing market, which has posted a slow recovery from the 2007-09 recession.