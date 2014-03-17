Factbox: Senate Fannie, Freddie bill maintains U.S. backstop on home loans

(Reuters) - A draft bill to remake the nation’s $10 trillion mortgage market and wind down government-run companies Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the two housing finance giants that were bailed out by taxpayers in 2008, was released by two leading senators on Sunday.

The 442-page draft from the Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and the panel’s top Republican would provide an explicit government guarantee for mortgages that would kick in only after private creditors took a hit.

Currently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for sale to investors and provide a guarantee to make investors whole in case loans default. The duo support about 60 percent of U.S. home loans.

The bill aims to preserve the benefits that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac provide, mainly the steady stream of mortgage money that makes the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage cheap and widely available.

It would set up a new federal regulator, called the Federal Mortgage Insurance Corporation, to provide the guarantee and help regulate the housing finance system.

The creation of the new agency, proposed by Democrat Tim Johnson and Republican Mike Crapo, signals a compromise from the leading Republican and Democrat on the banking panel in the role the government should play in a future housing system.

Below are some details on how the new system would work and the responsibilities that would be given to the FMIC:

MORTGAGE MARKET OVERHAUL

The FMIC would set the standards for a new platform where firms would be able to bundle loans they originated or purchased into bonds that can be sold to investors.

The government would guarantee these bonds, but the first 10 percent of losses would be covered by private capital.

The FMIC would create a fund to cover any losses in the mortgage bonds it backs to protect taxpayers. The fund would be financed by fees charged on firms participating in the new system.

NEW HOUSING SYSTEM

Under the new system, loan aggregators would pool mortgages and present them to the securitization platform to be issued as government-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities. First, however, they must secure from a guarantor or provide by themselves a 10 percent capital buffer to cover the first round of any losses.

Guarantors could include various financial institutions, including banks or insurance companies. The government backstop only applies when the guarantor fails.

AUTHORITY

The FMIC would monitor and supervise the mortgage market and ensure home loans are widely available.

An independent agency, it would be responsible for providing insurance on mortgage-backed bonds and it would approve any firm that wanted to pool loans into securities that would then get this government guarantee.

The federal backstop only guarantees the securities and not the firms. The FMIC would collect fees from sales of mortgage-backed securities to maintain the insurance fund.

The bill would hand the FMIC strong supervisory and regulation powers. It would have the authority to take enforcement actions against any market players, including mortgage servicers and insurers, that violate the law.

MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY PANEL

The regulator would be run by a five-member bipartisan board of directors. Each member would serve a five-year term and would be appointed by the president subject to Senate confirmation.

A nine-member advisory committee would assist the board and a newly created Office of Consumer and Market Access.

The committee would report to the FMIC board and the OCMA on several aspects of the housing market.